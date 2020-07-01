All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

874 BENDING OAK TRAIL

874 Bending Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

874 Bending Oak Trail, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Located in Oaks At Brandy Lake this large
5 Bedrooms 2.5 bath home with game room has so much to offer!!!’ This beautiful home will be available to move in January 2020. Beautiful and spacious 2 story home. Granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances!

Tile and carpet throughout! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Home offers almost 1/2 acre of land!

Full size washer and dryer with laundry conveniently located on 2nd floor!

Lawn Care included with rent.

This amazing home has so much to offer! A must see!!

Well manicured community, spectacular community pool/lanai area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have any available units?
874 BENDING OAK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have?
Some of 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
874 BENDING OAK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 BENDING OAK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

