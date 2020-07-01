874 BENDING OAK TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Located in Oaks At Brandy Lake this large

5 Bedrooms 2.5 bath home with game room has so much to offer!!!’ This beautiful home will be available to move in January 2020. Beautiful and spacious 2 story home. Granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances!



Tile and carpet throughout! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Home offers almost 1/2 acre of land!



Full size washer and dryer with laundry conveniently located on 2nd floor!



Lawn Care included with rent.



This amazing home has so much to offer! A must see!!



Well manicured community, spectacular community pool/lanai area