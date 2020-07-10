All apartments in Winter Garden
866 HOME GROVE DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

866 HOME GROVE DRIVE

866 Home Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

866 Home Grove Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This executive home offers a 3 way split plan of 4 bedrooms on the first floor and a Bonus room/5th bedroom/Full bath on the 2nd floor. Separate office. Living and Dining room Combined. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counters, cooking island, eat-in space and breakfast bar that opens to Family Room. Screened and covered porch with travertine tile. Master bedroom has jetted garden tub, dual sinks, water closet, and closet built-ins. 3 car garage. Foxcrest Subdivision is conveniently located by the Winter Garden Village and provides easy access to major arteries for ease of travel. The community has much to offer w/ a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Walking Trails, and Clubhouse. First and last months rent + Security Deposit. NO PETS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
866 HOME GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
866 HOME GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 HOME GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

