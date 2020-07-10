866 HOME GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This executive home offers a 3 way split plan of 4 bedrooms on the first floor and a Bonus room/5th bedroom/Full bath on the 2nd floor. Separate office. Living and Dining room Combined. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counters, cooking island, eat-in space and breakfast bar that opens to Family Room. Screened and covered porch with travertine tile. Master bedroom has jetted garden tub, dual sinks, water closet, and closet built-ins. 3 car garage. Foxcrest Subdivision is conveniently located by the Winter Garden Village and provides easy access to major arteries for ease of travel. The community has much to offer w/ a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, Walking Trails, and Clubhouse. First and last months rent + Security Deposit. NO PETS!!!