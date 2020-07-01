554 GROVES END LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great one story 4 bedroom home in Winter Garden - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Winter Garden. Family room and kitchen are ceramic tile. Home features formal living room and dining room. Close proximity to Winter Garden Village. Enjoy easy access to major roads, shopping and great schools.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 01/13/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office, 1-(321) 895-9866.



(RLNE5414233)