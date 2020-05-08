53 Windtree Lane #G102

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath condo Ready today for move in!!! - Unit is freshly painted with recent renovations. Home is 918 square feet and has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths.



Complex is quiet and serene with lush landscaping.



More pictures to follow.



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

$50.00 HOA approval fee per tenant.

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com



(RLNE5657601)