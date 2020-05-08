All apartments in Winter Garden
53 Windtree Lane #G102
53 Windtree Lane #G102

53 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

53 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath condo Ready today for move in!!! - Unit is freshly painted with recent renovations. Home is 918 square feet and has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths.

Complex is quiet and serene with lush landscaping.

More pictures to follow.

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
$50.00 HOA approval fee per tenant.
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com

(RLNE5657601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have any available units?
53 Windtree Lane #G102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 53 Windtree Lane #G102 currently offering any rent specials?
53 Windtree Lane #G102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Windtree Lane #G102 pet-friendly?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 offer parking?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not offer parking.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have a pool?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not have a pool.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have accessible units?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Windtree Lane #G102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Windtree Lane #G102 does not have units with air conditioning.
