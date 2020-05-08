504 VARSITY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking media room

Immediate Occupancy! Primo location. Hip patio villas situated on a quiet oak lined street featuring new kitchens, granite counter tops, solid surface flooring. Huge rear yard with open brick patio & two parking pads. All located nearby picturesque historic downtown Winter Garden. Wonderful cafes, restaurants, theater and the new Plant Street market and Crooked Can Brewing Company. AMAZING!! For your fitness needs pick up West Orange Trail from downtown, walk, skate, jog or bike the best Florida has to offer.Walk downtown to the Saturday's Farmers market for your fresh produce home baked breads & more. Easy commute to major highways SR429, SR408, Florida Turnpike. Easy commute to Disney and attractions. Check out the Winter Garden events schedule always fun events happening within close proximity of your new home. Ready to move yet? Call today.