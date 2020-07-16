303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

Amenities
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in beautiful Winter Garden. GATED COMMUNITY. Appliances include washer and dryer. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Split-bedroom plan. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans. Community amenities include swimming pool/spa, indoor basketball, racquetball, tennis court, fitness center/weight room, computer room, clubhouse, dog park, and car-wash bay. Community is perfectly situated between the Winter Garden Shopping Center to the south and downtown Winter Garden to the north. Farmer's Market many Saturdays! Easy access to the turnpike.