Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

303 Southern Pecan Circle · (407) 694-5843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in beautiful Winter Garden. GATED COMMUNITY. Appliances include washer and dryer. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Split-bedroom plan. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans. Community amenities include swimming pool/spa, indoor basketball, racquetball, tennis court, fitness center/weight room, computer room, clubhouse, dog park, and car-wash bay. Community is perfectly situated between the Winter Garden Shopping Center to the south and downtown Winter Garden to the north. Farmer's Market many Saturdays! Easy access to the turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have any available units?
303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
