Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

233 Deepcove Drive Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 2/2 Daniels Landing Townhome - Two bedroom Townhome located in the subdivision of Daniels Landing. Community is gated with a pool, playground and great walking path. Basic cable, basic internet and lawn care are included in the rent. Home has tile throughout the downstairs, a large eat in kitchen and a half bath. Unit has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet upstairs. This end unit offers a private patio and garage. Located minutes from Winter Garden Village, the 429 and attractions make this a convenient location. Hurry this one wont last.



(RLNE5536102)