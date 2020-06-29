All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

233 Deepcove Drive

233 Deepcove Road · No Longer Available
Location

233 Deepcove Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
233 Deepcove Drive Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 2/2 Daniels Landing Townhome - Two bedroom Townhome located in the subdivision of Daniels Landing. Community is gated with a pool, playground and great walking path. Basic cable, basic internet and lawn care are included in the rent. Home has tile throughout the downstairs, a large eat in kitchen and a half bath. Unit has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet upstairs. This end unit offers a private patio and garage. Located minutes from Winter Garden Village, the 429 and attractions make this a convenient location. Hurry this one wont last.

(RLNE5536102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Deepcove Drive have any available units?
233 Deepcove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 233 Deepcove Drive have?
Some of 233 Deepcove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Deepcove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Deepcove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Deepcove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Deepcove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Deepcove Drive offers parking.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Deepcove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 233 Deepcove Drive has a pool.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Deepcove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Deepcove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Deepcove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Deepcove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

