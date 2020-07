Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2/1 quaint long term rental just 250 steps from the Crooked Can and Plant Street Market. If you are a bicyclist enthusiast, you'll love being just blocks from the famous WEST ORANGE BIKE TRAIL. Just around the corner, you'll find one of a kind restaurants and boutique shopping. Call today for your private showing.