212 DEEPCOVE ROAD

Amenities
LIKE NEW! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desirable GATED community of Daniels Landing only minutes from shopping , restaurants, & major roadways (SR 429 / Turnpike). This Townhome has been recently updated with BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORS and 5" baseboards in the downstairs living space, fresh interior paint from top to bottom, & BRAND NEW CARPET upstairs. Other features include a spacious floor plan with 2 master bedrooms upstairs, a fully equipped kitchen with 42" cabinets, ceiling fans, tile floors in the wet areas, and an oversized detached 1 car garage. Daniels Landing features a clubhouse, heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness,& a playground. Services include: basic cable, internet, & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained & won't last long. Washer/Dryer Included.. Easy access to 429 & Florida Turnpike. Must see to truly appreciate!!