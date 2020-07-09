212 DEEPCOVE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access

LIKE NEW! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desirable GATED community of Daniels Landing only minutes from shopping , restaurants, & major roadways (SR 429 / Turnpike). This Townhome has been recently updated with BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORS and 5" baseboards in the downstairs living space, fresh interior paint from top to bottom, & BRAND NEW CARPET upstairs. Other features include a spacious floor plan with 2 master bedrooms upstairs, a fully equipped kitchen with 42" cabinets, ceiling fans, tile floors in the wet areas, and an oversized detached 1 car garage. Daniels Landing features a clubhouse, heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness,& a playground. Services include: basic cable, internet, & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained & won't last long. Washer/Dryer Included.. Easy access to 429 & Florida Turnpike. Must see to truly appreciate!!