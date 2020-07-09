All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
212 DEEPCOVE ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

212 DEEPCOVE ROAD

212 Deepcove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

212 Deepcove Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
LIKE NEW! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome is conveniently located in the highly desirable GATED community of Daniels Landing only minutes from shopping , restaurants, & major roadways (SR 429 / Turnpike). This Townhome has been recently updated with BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORS and 5" baseboards in the downstairs living space, fresh interior paint from top to bottom, & BRAND NEW CARPET upstairs. Other features include a spacious floor plan with 2 master bedrooms upstairs, a fully equipped kitchen with 42" cabinets, ceiling fans, tile floors in the wet areas, and an oversized detached 1 car garage. Daniels Landing features a clubhouse, heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness,& a playground. Services include: basic cable, internet, & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained & won't last long. Washer/Dryer Included.. Easy access to 429 & Florida Turnpike. Must see to truly appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have any available units?
212 DEEPCOVE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have?
Some of 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
212 DEEPCOVE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD offers parking.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD has a pool.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 DEEPCOVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College