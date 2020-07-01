All apartments in Winter Garden
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
17367 Bal Harbour Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

17367 Bal Harbour Drive

17367 Bal Harbour Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17367 Bal Harbour Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
The Regent Plan New Construction by Lennar is a lovely two-story home is 2,838 sq ft with four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The breakfast area allow outdoor access to a lanai via sliding glass doors. The kitchen provides a centered island and spacious pantry. The foyer, owner's suite, and dining room all feature elegant coffered ceilings. The first floor of this home is complete with a powder room, laundry room, and owner's bath with an enclosed water closet, a large shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second floor includes three bedrooms and one bath, large bonus/game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have any available units?
17367 Bal Harbour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have?
Some of 17367 Bal Harbour Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17367 Bal Harbour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17367 Bal Harbour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17367 Bal Harbour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive offers parking.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive has a pool.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have accessible units?
No, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17367 Bal Harbour Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17367 Bal Harbour Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

