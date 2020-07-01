17367 Bal Harbour Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry new construction garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

The Regent Plan New Construction by Lennar is a lovely two-story home is 2,838 sq ft with four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The breakfast area allow outdoor access to a lanai via sliding glass doors. The kitchen provides a centered island and spacious pantry. The foyer, owner's suite, and dining room all feature elegant coffered ceilings. The first floor of this home is complete with a powder room, laundry room, and owner's bath with an enclosed water closet, a large shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second floor includes three bedrooms and one bath, large bonus/game room.