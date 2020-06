Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3 bed, 3 bath with open loft.

Lennar Home. Waterside, The Cove.

This home has an upgraded kitchen, 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless steal appliances. Upgraded tile in all the common areas. Tile and granite in all bathrooms. Luxury shower in master. Neutral color scheme throughout the home. Master and second bedroom on the first floor, 3 bedroom and open loft on the second floor.

Paved driveway, front porch and back patio. 2 Car Garage.



