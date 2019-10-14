16011 Juniper Inlet Alley

Amenities

New Construction in Waterleigh in Winter Garden, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms - Beautiful New Town Home in the development of Waterleigh. Open floor plan with appliances. Amenities in the development include pool, clubhouse, walking trails and sports fields. Highways close by and new hospital three miles down the road.



Property is hard to find on the GPS with actual address due to construction in neighborhood - Please put in the following address on GPS to see a proximity of where the house is located. The following address provided is the Model Home in the community.



Model Home Address: 10482 Atwater Bay Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Please contact Loammi Cruz at RPM South Orlando for more information, lalicea@rpmsouthorlando.com, 407-729-7787



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1700.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1700.00



No Pets Allowed



