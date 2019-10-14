All apartments in Winter Garden
16011 Juniper Inlet Alley
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

16011 Juniper Inlet Alley

16011 Juniper Inlet Aly · No Longer Available
Location

16011 Juniper Inlet Aly, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

new construction
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
New Construction in Waterleigh in Winter Garden, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms - Beautiful New Town Home in the development of Waterleigh. Open floor plan with appliances. Amenities in the development include pool, clubhouse, walking trails and sports fields. Highways close by and new hospital three miles down the road.

Property is hard to find on the GPS with actual address due to construction in neighborhood - Please put in the following address on GPS to see a proximity of where the house is located. The following address provided is the Model Home in the community.

Model Home Address: 10482 Atwater Bay Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Please contact Loammi Cruz at RPM South Orlando for more information, lalicea@rpmsouthorlando.com, 407-729-7787

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1700.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1700.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4881573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have any available units?
16011 Juniper Inlet Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley currently offering any rent specials?
16011 Juniper Inlet Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley pet-friendly?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley offer parking?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley does not offer parking.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have a pool?
Yes, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley has a pool.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have accessible units?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 16011 Juniper Inlet Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
