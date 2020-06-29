15435 FIRELIGHT DRIVE

Amenities

FOR RENT! This is a large floor plan 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, corner lot, located in the exclusive community of Belle Meade in Winter Garden. Home is close to the Winter Garden Village shopping and restaurants, hospital and zoned for Windermere High School. Belle Meade is a Gated Community. Open floor plan with TWO MASTER SUITES: downstairs and upstairs, large walking closets, home office or formal living room, total 4,055 sq ft under a/c, kitchen granite countertops, two pantries, double ovens, wood floors on the first floor, large backyard. Rent includes landscaping service.