15329 beamleigh rd

15329 Beamleigh Road · No Longer Available
Location

15329 Beamleigh Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom shared bath with roomate - Property Id: 96273

Home is located in Stone creek community in winter garden fl off of Avalon and Stoneybrook pkwy .

Renting one bedroom in the home . bathroom is shared with one other roommate . there is 2 middle aged men currently occupying the other 2 rooms . one dog and one cat on site

preferably looking one more older or middle aged age gentleman to occupy the last room that does not have a problem living with pets

The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms , finished garage with retractable screen enclosure and Big fenced in back yard

brand new vinyl flooring just installed throughout home

Living room furnished with sofa recliner end tables TV Dinning room

Renter will split the utilities with the other tenant

Anyone interested will need to complete and online background check through turbo tenant. The cost is $45
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96273
Property Id 96273

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15329 beamleigh rd have any available units?
15329 beamleigh rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15329 beamleigh rd have?
Some of 15329 beamleigh rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15329 beamleigh rd currently offering any rent specials?
15329 beamleigh rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15329 beamleigh rd pet-friendly?
No, 15329 beamleigh rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd offer parking?
Yes, 15329 beamleigh rd offers parking.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15329 beamleigh rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd have a pool?
No, 15329 beamleigh rd does not have a pool.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd have accessible units?
No, 15329 beamleigh rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15329 beamleigh rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15329 beamleigh rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15329 beamleigh rd does not have units with air conditioning.
