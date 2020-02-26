15329 beamleigh rd

Amenities
1 bedroom shared bath with roomate - Property Id: 96273
Home is located in Stone creek community in winter garden fl off of Avalon and Stoneybrook pkwy .
Renting one bedroom in the home . bathroom is shared with one other roommate . there is 2 middle aged men currently occupying the other 2 rooms . one dog and one cat on site
preferably looking one more older or middle aged age gentleman to occupy the last room that does not have a problem living with pets
The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms , finished garage with retractable screen enclosure and Big fenced in back yard
brand new vinyl flooring just installed throughout home
Living room furnished with sofa recliner end tables TV Dinning room
Renter will split the utilities with the other tenant
Anyone interested will need to complete and online background check through turbo tenant. The cost is $45
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96273
No Dogs Allowed
