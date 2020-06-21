15327 OAK APPLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden.

The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces. It features laminate flooring throughout the first floor and well maintained carpet on the second floor. Closets are charming and the outside view pleasant.

The gated community of Tucker Oaks is a very nice and peaceful place to leave. You will love the pool, courts, bbq area, parks and all that the community has to offer. It is also located at short drive distance from Downtown Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village and Turnpike Road.

Come see it. Schedule a tour today!