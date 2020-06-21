All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:54 AM

15327 OAK APPLE COURT

15327 Oak Apple Court · (772) 224-1403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden.
The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces. It features laminate flooring throughout the first floor and well maintained carpet on the second floor. Closets are charming and the outside view pleasant.
The gated community of Tucker Oaks is a very nice and peaceful place to leave. You will love the pool, courts, bbq area, parks and all that the community has to offer. It is also located at short drive distance from Downtown Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village and Turnpike Road.
Come see it. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have any available units?
15327 OAK APPLE COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have?
Some of 15327 OAK APPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15327 OAK APPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15327 OAK APPLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15327 OAK APPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT does offer parking.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT has a pool.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15327 OAK APPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15327 OAK APPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
