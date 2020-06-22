15310 BEAMLEIGH RD ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground garage

3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Stonecreek - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home. Screened in tiled back porch. Spacious living room. 2 car garage.



Application fees are non-refundable.



Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Vacancies and find property. "Apply Now"



Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.



Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.

Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.



Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.

Drivers License & Pay Stubs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3707439)