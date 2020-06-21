All apartments in Winter Garden
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

1531 Broken Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant. Open Floor Plan, Laminate Flooring, Split Bedrooms, Private Side Entry, High Ceilings, Quartz Counters, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Pets Allowed. Tucker Oaks includes a Community Pool, Basketball Courts, Dog Park, Playground and is Gated for Security. Neighborhood location is convenient to the Turnpike, 429, 408, Historic Winter Garden, Clermont, Shopping, and all Theme Parks. Unit is ready to go, so call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
