1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant. Open Floor Plan, Laminate Flooring, Split Bedrooms, Private Side Entry, High Ceilings, Quartz Counters, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Pets Allowed. Tucker Oaks includes a Community Pool, Basketball Courts, Dog Park, Playground and is Gated for Security. Neighborhood location is convenient to the Turnpike, 429, 408, Historic Winter Garden, Clermont, Shopping, and all Theme Parks. Unit is ready to go, so call today for a showing!