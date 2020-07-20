All apartments in Winter Garden
146 Windtree Ln. #204
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:15 PM

146 Windtree Ln. #204

146 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

146 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! 2nd floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, screened in patio, and two assigned parking spaces. Move in ready!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have any available units?
146 Windtree Ln. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 146 Windtree Ln. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
146 Windtree Ln. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Windtree Ln. #204 pet-friendly?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 offer parking?
Yes, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 offers parking.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have a pool?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 does not have a pool.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have accessible units?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Windtree Ln. #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Windtree Ln. #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
