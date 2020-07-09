145 S PARK AVE #4B

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW for quick move-in! Don’t miss this breathtaking 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury townhome with an elevator!

RENT includes: Grounds Care, Security System, and Washer/Dryer. Gourmet Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and water filter system. Steps away from Plant Street Market. Urban style living with a 2 car garage, built with latest building codes, energy efficiency, bidet installed in each bathroom, architectural details and craftsmanship. Restaurants and shops are easily golf cart accessible on cobblestone brick streets. Winter Garden is one of the most diverse and desirable cities in the Central Florida area. Voted top town-home project by Orlando Business Journal. COPY LINK FOR 3D TOUR [ bit.ly/3bnCy9u ] Call for a private showing today.