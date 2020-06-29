14037 Eylewood Dr.

Amenities
Stoneybrook West 4 bedroom 2 bathroom for Rent! - Stoneybrook West 4 bedroom 2 bath Gated Community Home
This home has a formal living & dining areas, split bedroom floor plan, kitchen/family room combo. Large covers screen in patio with jacuzzi. Kitchen has a breakfast bar great for entertaining, pantry closet and access to the laundry room and 2 car garage. Home includes Refrigerator range Washer and Dryer and 10 person Hot Tub Stoneybrook West community amenities include gated entry. Property has a baseball field, basketball court, community center, fitness center, golf course and much more. A must see. Call to schedule your appointment today at 407-924-1222.
Rent $2500.00
Security $2500.00
Application Fee $75.00 per Adult
ADMIN Fee $100.00
No Pets Allowed
