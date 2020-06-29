13212 FOX GLOVE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Bright and immaculate one storey home in Stoneybrook West, a guard-gated community. The beautiful home is situated just stone throw away from the state of art community amenities that includes fitness center, oversized pool with entertainment area, tennis courts, basketball courts, roller-hockey rink, playground, & multi-purpose room. Open concept living room connects to kitchen with granite counter and brand new kitchen appliance. A 700 SF screened-in patio area overlooks golf course and serene pond. Zoned for great schools, quick drive to great shopping & restaurants at Winter Garden Village. Easy access to Downtown Orlando & Walt Disney. Owner covers cable, internet, lawn maintenance and exterior pest control.