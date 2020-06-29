13212 FOX GLOVE STREET

Amenities
Bright and immaculate one storey home in Stoneybrook West, a guard-gated community. The beautiful home is situated just stone throw away from the state of art community amenities that includes fitness center, oversized pool with entertainment area, tennis courts, basketball courts, roller-hockey rink, playground, & multi-purpose room. Open concept living room connects to kitchen with granite counter and brand new kitchen appliance. A 700 SF screened-in patio area overlooks golf course and serene pond. Zoned for great schools, quick drive to great shopping & restaurants at Winter Garden Village. Easy access to Downtown Orlando & Walt Disney. Owner covers cable, internet, lawn maintenance and exterior pest control.