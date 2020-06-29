All apartments in Winter Garden
13212 FOX GLOVE STREET
13212 FOX GLOVE STREET

13212 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Bright and immaculate one storey home in Stoneybrook West, a guard-gated community. The beautiful home is situated just stone throw away from the state of art community amenities that includes fitness center, oversized pool with entertainment area, tennis courts, basketball courts, roller-hockey rink, playground, & multi-purpose room. Open concept living room connects to kitchen with granite counter and brand new kitchen appliance. A 700 SF screened-in patio area overlooks golf course and serene pond. Zoned for great schools, quick drive to great shopping & restaurants at Winter Garden Village. Easy access to Downtown Orlando & Walt Disney. Owner covers cable, internet, lawn maintenance and exterior pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have any available units?
13212 FOX GLOVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have?
Some of 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13212 FOX GLOVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET offers parking.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET has a pool.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 FOX GLOVE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
