1312 Azalea Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool media room

ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome For Rent in Winter Garden! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE two-story townhome for rent in Winter Garden. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS floor plan. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Property includes a washer and dryer, REAL oak wood flooring throughout the home and a bright sun room!!



Conveniently located minutes from Historic Downtown Winter Garden, shops, theaters, restaurants and parks! Zoned for West Orange High School, Sunridge Middle School and Sunridge Elementary School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5314928)