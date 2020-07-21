All apartments in Winter Garden
1312 Azalea Way
Last updated January 14 2020

1312 Azalea Way

1312 Azalea Way · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Azalea Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
media room
ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome For Rent in Winter Garden! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE two-story townhome for rent in Winter Garden. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS floor plan. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Property includes a washer and dryer, REAL oak wood flooring throughout the home and a bright sun room!!

Conveniently located minutes from Historic Downtown Winter Garden, shops, theaters, restaurants and parks! Zoned for West Orange High School, Sunridge Middle School and Sunridge Elementary School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Azalea Way have any available units?
1312 Azalea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1312 Azalea Way have?
Some of 1312 Azalea Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Azalea Way currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Azalea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Azalea Way pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Azalea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1312 Azalea Way offer parking?
No, 1312 Azalea Way does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Azalea Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Azalea Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Azalea Way have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Azalea Way has a pool.
Does 1312 Azalea Way have accessible units?
No, 1312 Azalea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Azalea Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Azalea Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Azalea Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 Azalea Way has units with air conditioning.
