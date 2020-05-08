All apartments in Winter Garden
12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE

12325 Westfield Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12325 Westfield Lakes Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful POOL home features 4 bedrooms PLUS an office/den and loft area. Master Suite and two secondary bedrooms are located downstairs. Additional bedroom and full bath are located upstairs along with loft. Tile flooring is throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Master Suite is HUGE - bathroom has his and her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. French doors lead to large covered patio overlooking pool. Cabana bath is accessible from pool area, offering extra convenience. Lawn and pool care are included in rent. Community amenities include tennis court, playground, and fishing dock. Westfield Lakes is located directly across from West Orange High School and is zoned for A-rated Lake Whitney Elementary and Sunridge Middle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have any available units?
12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have?
Some of 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
