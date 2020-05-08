12325 WESTFIELD LAKES CIRCLE

Amenities

This beautiful POOL home features 4 bedrooms PLUS an office/den and loft area. Master Suite and two secondary bedrooms are located downstairs. Additional bedroom and full bath are located upstairs along with loft. Tile flooring is throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Master Suite is HUGE - bathroom has his and her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. French doors lead to large covered patio overlooking pool. Cabana bath is accessible from pool area, offering extra convenience. Lawn and pool care are included in rent. Community amenities include tennis court, playground, and fishing dock. Westfield Lakes is located directly across from West Orange High School and is zoned for A-rated Lake Whitney Elementary and Sunridge Middle!