Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to this 3bedroom and one bathroom ADORABLE home for rent in Winter Garden. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Big YARD to entertaining family and friends. The property includes a washer and dryer hook ups , Tile flooring throughout the home brand new bathroom , freshly painted in and out , carport and private parking !! close to Lake Apopka and Johns Lake! and minutes to Historic Downtown Winter Garden!