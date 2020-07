Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Community of Westfield Lakes. Four Bedroom, Three Bath on 1/4 acre lot. Floor plan offers formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar opens to the family room. Glass sliders off family and master bedroom allows easy access to the covered porch. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, two vanities and two walk in closets. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer and two car garage. Lawn service included. Close to major roads, shopping and schools.