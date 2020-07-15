10085 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

WATERMARK IN WINTER GARDEN - BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom single story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Upgraded to tile throughout living are.

Two car garage

Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities

This one won't last long



NO PETS



Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105374)