10085 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities
WATERMARK IN WINTER GARDEN - BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom single story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Upgraded to tile throughout living are.
Two car garage
Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities
This one won't last long
NO PETS
Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!
