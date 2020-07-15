All apartments in Winter Garden
10085 Austrina Oak Loop

Location

10085 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
WATERMARK IN WINTER GARDEN - BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom single story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Upgraded to tile throughout living are.
Two car garage
Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities
This one won't last long

NO PETS

Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have any available units?
10085 Austrina Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have?
Some of 10085 Austrina Oak Loop's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10085 Austrina Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10085 Austrina Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10085 Austrina Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10085 Austrina Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10085 Austrina Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
