All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 10055 Verse Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
10055 Verse Alley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10055 Verse Alley

10055 Verse Aly · (407) 745-5377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10055 Verse Alley · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, his and her sinks as well as a large walk-in closet. Additional features include a laundry room and a two car garage.

Features include: Quartz counters, new slate GE appliances, washer & dryer, and Lawncare services.

Storey Grove is located in the upscale suburb of Orlando and offers families a great place to call home. This master-planned community has numerous floorplans that include both single-family and multi-family options. Residents will have access to amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, and picnic area.

This community has easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and other area attractions. There are also numerous restaurants and shopping boutiques nearby. Storey Grove was designed specifically for families of all sizes with a friendly atmosphere and convenient location.

Orange County Schools:
Keene's Crossing Elementary
Bridgewater Middle
Windermere High

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
-Minimum 600 credit score required.
-$50 application fee.
-2 roommates maximum.

For more information and showing times please contact our office 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com

(RLNE5403413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10055 Verse Alley have any available units?
10055 Verse Alley has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10055 Verse Alley have?
Some of 10055 Verse Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10055 Verse Alley currently offering any rent specials?
10055 Verse Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 Verse Alley pet-friendly?
No, 10055 Verse Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 10055 Verse Alley offer parking?
Yes, 10055 Verse Alley does offer parking.
Does 10055 Verse Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10055 Verse Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 Verse Alley have a pool?
No, 10055 Verse Alley does not have a pool.
Does 10055 Verse Alley have accessible units?
No, 10055 Verse Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 Verse Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 10055 Verse Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10055 Verse Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 10055 Verse Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10055 Verse Alley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity