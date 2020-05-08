10055 Verse Alley

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, his and her sinks as well as a large walk-in closet. Additional features include a laundry room and a two car garage.



Features include: Quartz counters, new slate GE appliances, washer & dryer, and Lawncare services.



Storey Grove is located in the upscale suburb of Orlando and offers families a great place to call home. This master-planned community has numerous floorplans that include both single-family and multi-family options. Residents will have access to amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, and picnic area.



This community has easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and other area attractions. There are also numerous restaurants and shopping boutiques nearby. Storey Grove was designed specifically for families of all sizes with a friendly atmosphere and convenient location.



Orange County Schools:

Keene's Crossing Elementary

Bridgewater Middle

Windermere High



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

-Minimum 600 credit score required.

-$50 application fee.

-2 roommates maximum.



For more information and showing times please contact our office 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com



(RLNE5403413)