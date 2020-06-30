San Michele Collection

Amenities
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center. * Stainless steel whirlpool appliances on select units. * Quartz countertops. * Italian cabinetry. * Contemporary plank flooring. * Bathrooms include porcelain tile surrounded by upgraded cabinetry, modernized plumbing with frame-less shower. * Spa quality soaking tubs and glass shower doors. * Recessed lighting. * Full sized washer washer & dryer. * Oversized walk in closets. * 1 & 2 direct access attached garage. * Breathtaking lake & pool views. AMENITIES * Family friendly playground. * Multi-purpose sports court, includes pickleball, soccer, 1/2 basketball court, hockey. * 2 Resorts style pools. * Gazebo and grilling areas. * 24 hours fitness center. * Redesigned tennis court. Town Center of Weston is a one of a kind shopping center. It features upscale salons, boutiques, casual & fine dining and an array of unique services.