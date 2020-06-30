San Michele Collection

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pool 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system basketball court bbq/grill e-payments lobby playground tennis court

This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center. * Stainless steel whirlpool appliances on select units. * Quartz countertops. * Italian cabinetry. * Contemporary plank flooring. * Bathrooms include porcelain tile surrounded by upgraded cabinetry, modernized plumbing with frame-less shower. * Spa quality soaking tubs and glass shower doors. * Recessed lighting. * Full sized washer washer & dryer. * Oversized walk in closets. * 1 & 2 direct access attached garage. * Breathtaking lake & pool views. AMENITIES * Family friendly playground. * Multi-purpose sports court, includes pickleball, soccer, 1/2 basketball court, hockey. * 2 Resorts style pools. * Gazebo and grilling areas. * 24 hours fitness center. * Redesigned tennis court. Town Center of Weston is a one of a kind shopping center. It features upscale salons, boutiques, casual & fine dining and an array of unique services.