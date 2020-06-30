All apartments in Weston
Find more places like San Michele Collection.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
San Michele Collection
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

San Michele Collection

1343 St Tropez Cir · (239) 330-6264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1343 St Tropez Cir, Weston, FL 33326
Weston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Monaco-1

$1,846

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

St. Tropez-1

$1,924

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Capri-1

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Normandy-1

$2,297

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Portofino-1

$2,311

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

San Michele-1

$2,360

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Antigua-1

$2,542

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1985 sqft

Marbella-1

$2,844

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Michele Collection.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
e-payments
lobby
playground
tennis court
This newly renovated community delivers the perfect combination of convenience and a well appointed home and finely tune life style to match. INTERIOR FEATURES * Take advantage of our modern state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center. * Stainless steel whirlpool appliances on select units. * Quartz countertops. * Italian cabinetry. * Contemporary plank flooring. * Bathrooms include porcelain tile surrounded by upgraded cabinetry, modernized plumbing with frame-less shower. * Spa quality soaking tubs and glass shower doors. * Recessed lighting. * Full sized washer washer & dryer. * Oversized walk in closets. * 1 & 2 direct access attached garage. * Breathtaking lake & pool views. AMENITIES * Family friendly playground. * Multi-purpose sports court, includes pickleball, soccer, 1/2 basketball court, hockey. * 2 Resorts style pools. * Gazebo and grilling areas. * 24 hours fitness center. * Redesigned tennis court. Town Center of Weston is a one of a kind shopping center. It features upscale salons, boutiques, casual & fine dining and an array of unique services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Michele Collection have any available units?
San Michele Collection offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,846, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,297, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,542. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does San Michele Collection have?
Some of San Michele Collection's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Michele Collection currently offering any rent specials?
San Michele Collection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Michele Collection pet-friendly?
Yes, San Michele Collection is pet friendly.
Does San Michele Collection offer parking?
Yes, San Michele Collection offers parking.
Does San Michele Collection have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Michele Collection offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Michele Collection have a pool?
Yes, San Michele Collection has a pool.
Does San Michele Collection have accessible units?
Yes, San Michele Collection has accessible units.
Does San Michele Collection have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Michele Collection has units with dishwashers.
Does San Michele Collection have units with air conditioning?
No, San Michele Collection does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in San Michele Collection?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Weston Apartments with GymWeston Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity