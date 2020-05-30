All apartments in Westchase
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:36 AM

10035 BENTLEY WAY

10035 Bentley Way · (813) 340-7684
Location

10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Huge walk in pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features a gas range, counter level breakfast bar and eat-in breakfast nook. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, ping-pong tables, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

