All apartments in West Park
Find more places like 3371 Southwest 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Park, FL
/
3371 Southwest 37th Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

3371 Southwest 37th Street

3371 Southwest 37th Street · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL 33023
West Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have any available units?
3371 Southwest 37th Street has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3371 Southwest 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Southwest 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Southwest 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3371 Southwest 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street offer parking?
No, 3371 Southwest 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 Southwest 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3371 Southwest 37th Street has a pool.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3371 Southwest 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3371 Southwest 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3371 Southwest 37th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3371 Southwest 37th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3371 Southwest 37th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Park 2 BedroomsWest Park 3 Bedrooms
West Park Apartments with BalconyWest Park Apartments with Garage
West Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity