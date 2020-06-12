/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
310 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Park
1 Unit Available
17 Edmund Rd
17 Edmund Road, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Edmund Rd in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3371 Southwest 37th Street
3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
4425 SW 18th St
4425 Southwest 18th Street, West Park, FL
Mins to I 95 highway and the beach , Property consist of 4 bed room 3.
1 of 7
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3530 SW 36th Ct
3530 Southwest 36th Court, West Park, FL
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH ** BIG FENCED BACKYARD ** UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER APPLIANCES,CEILING FAN, AMAZING FLOORS ** FRESHLY PAINTED ** IDEALLY LOCATED IN WEST PARK.
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4664 SW 32nd Dr
4664 Southwest 32nd Drive, West Park, FL
Gorgeous and Spacious Home In West Park!!! (RLNE5169320)
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Park
1 Unit Available
19 Allen Rd
19 Allen Road, West Park, FL
West park Gem!! Spacious and Cozy!!! (RLNE5183620)
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
California Club
201 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Hollywood Hills
18 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Andover Lakes
1 Unit Available
91 NE 210th St
91 Northeast 210th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1838 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house available, Home has a big back yard and a pool, close to shops and school. send all offers, owner movtivated!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5361 Flagler St
5361 Flagler Street, Hollywood, FL
VERY LARGE HOME FOR RENT ,FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, EXTERA LARGE ROOM WALKING CLOSET, TILE FLOORS. FENCED BACK YARD A MUST SEE !!!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5619 FLETCHER ST
5619 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1549 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5001 Madison St
5001 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
This Hollywood Hills corner pool home features a massive, private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining guests.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
612 NE 207
612 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new neighborhood in Aventura, BRAND NEW UNIT, close to I95 , Aventura and the beaches, excellent schools. Steel appliances,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FL