2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:28 PM
327 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
1750 SW 57th Ave
1750 Southwest 57th Avenue, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
All Inclusive Apartment in West Park Area . Our apartment is modern and cozy is fully furniture and ready to move , cable and internet are included in the Rent .
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
4017 SW 24th St
4017 Southwest 24th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
August 1st Move-In Available. Beautifully Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath apartment featuring brand new bathroom, new paint, all tile flooring, and in a great location. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer, tenant only responsible for electricity.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
California Club
7 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hollywood Hills
20 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
California Club
202 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
280 Sw 11 Ave # 12
280 Southwest 11th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Two bedroom apartment available in quiet and beautiful Hollywood Blvd, 10 min from the Beaches, Shoppings and Restaurants. We check the background.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5805 Washington Street #13
5805 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
961 sqft
Residential Rental Residential Rental HAMPTON COURT CONDO UNIT 13 5805 Washington St Unit# 13 Hollywood, FL 33023 !!2/2 UPDATED IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED BALCONY.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
907 NE 199TH ST APT 204
907 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UNIT 2/2 TOTALLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO 1-95, TO AVENTURA MALL AND SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Totally re-done on 2013
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
470 S Park Rd
470 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
867 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2 BED 1 BATH! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE SCREENED BALCONY. 24 HOUR GATED ENTRANCE, FULL GYM, POOL/SPA, RACQUETBALL, & BBQ AREA! GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTS AND BEACHES!! MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
700 NW 214th St
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY IN GREAT LOCATION, COUNTY LINE, CLOSE TO 441 AND I95. HUGE UNIT, MASTER BATHROOM UPDATED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOOR IN ALL THE UNIT, LOTS OF CLOSETS, UNIQUE OPEN VIEW TO THE POOL AND TENNIS COURT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
6171 SW 33rd St
6171 Southwest 33rd Street, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully well maintained 2 Bed/1 Baths unit in Miramar. Tiled floors throughout the entire property. Home is in excellent condition with quaint and beautiful kitchen, and newly remodeled bathrooms. 2 parking spaces available for this unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
807 NE 199th St
807 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 1ST FLOOR. SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SHOPPING. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5759 Washington St
5759 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! great unit in the heart of Hollywood close to shoppings. 2 bed 2 bath plus balcony area close that can be storage, washer and dryer included
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.
