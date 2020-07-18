737 Greenwood Manor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED - UPDATED - LOFT, FIREPLACE, BACKS TO POND/TREED AREA. Loft Can Function as 3rd Bedroom/Office (Features Its Own Bath w/Shower). Really, Just Bring a Toothbrush! Everything Included Right Down to Small Appliances & Utensils. . Recently Updated Kitchen, Appliances, Bathrooms; Large Inviting Private Screened Porch & Private One Car Garage! Rent Includes Access To All Condo Amenities: Heated Pool, Clubhouse, Gym, Library, Billiards Room, Car Wash Area, All Within a Gated Community. Cable TV & Internet Also Included (TVs & Cable Boxes in Place). Location Affords Easy Access To I-95, Melb. Airport, Northrup Grumman, Harris, Shopping, Intracoastal/Indian River, & Beaches. Good Credit a Must, No Smoking/Pets/Evictions, Income 3X Rent; Renters Insurance Required.