3582 Joslin Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen. 18 inch tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Double vanities in the master bath. Sit back and relax on your covered porch enjoying scenic water views of the lake. Great location on a cul de sac. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches and I95. Don't miss this opportunity, this one will not last. Make appointement today.