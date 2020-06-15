3582 Joslin Way

Amenities
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen. 18 inch tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Double vanities in the master bath. Sit back and relax on your covered porch enjoying scenic water views of the lake. Great location on a cul de sac. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches and I95. Don't miss this opportunity, this one will not last. Make appointement today.