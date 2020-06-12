/
2 bedroom apartments
223 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Model City
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 6th Ave
7001 Northwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new home ready for you. This unit comes with a large private back yard with a private storage. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.
Model City
1 Unit Available
7003 NW 6th Ave
7003 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Brand new home ready for you. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
10203 NW 12th Ave
10203 Northwest 12th Avenue, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
HUGEEEEE DUPLEX!! HIGHLIGHTS PROPERTY HAS: NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER. NEW KITCHEN, NEW TILE, WALKING CLOSET, NEW BATHROOM, NEW DOORS, CENTRAL AC, CORNER LOT, HUGE DIVIDED YARD... TENANT MUST PAY ELECTRICITY AND WATER.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9205 NW 5th Ave
9205 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great location, right by El portal. This is great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located on large lot & completely fenced/gated for privacy with ample room for parking and extra space for outdoor entertaining. New Kitchen, bath & A.C.
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Allapattah
12 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Biscayne Gardens
14 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
