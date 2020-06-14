Apartment List
FL
/
dade city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL with garage

Dade City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
37216 GRASSY HILL LANE
37216 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 5 miles of Dade City

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
Results within 10 miles of Dade City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP
30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DISCLOSURE: One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community.
City Guide for Dade City, FL

Dade City, Florida is home to the annual Dade City Kumquat Festival -- the biggest, most distinctive event in eastern Pasco County!

Dade City is a real Floridian treasure -- and we're not talking gold doubloons! The small city is well-known for its restaurants, antique stores and annual festivals. Just a few minutes from the Tampa Airport, there are plenty of lakes, rolling hills and beautiful views to draw visitors or new residents in Dade. As of 2010 Dade City had a population of 6,437 and covered about 3.4 miles -- about half a square mile of that being water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dade City, FL

Dade City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

