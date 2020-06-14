Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with garage

Zephyrhills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
37216 GRASSY HILL LANE
37216 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10951 Cory Lake Dr
10951 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1941 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Lawn care included. Beautiful 3BR/2BA with a screened patio that looks out to a canal leading to a big lake. Laminate flooring in the large, open LR/DR/Eat-in kitchen. New laminate in the MBR.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
20225 Still Wind Dr
20225 Still Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2865 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17962 Villa Creek Drive
17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10454 Blackmore Drive
10454 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP
30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DISCLOSURE: One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

