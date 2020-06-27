All apartments in Wesley Chapel
5509 Foxtail Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

5509 Foxtail Court

5509 Foxtail Court · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Foxtail Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Amenities

WESLEY CHAPEL HOME AVAILABLE MID MAY This stunning large family will not disappoint anyone. Situated on a beautiful site close to the Saddlebrook Golf Course, this property showcases four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 2236 square feet of living space to stretch out. An open floor welcomes you this home with its easy-care wood and tile flooring in the common areas with plush soft carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has the upgrades that you expect and a sliding glass door leading to the nicely sized private backyard. A great four-bedroom layout with ample closet space. The large outdoor offers plenty of area to play your favorite games, entertain friends, and relax in the Florida sunshine. Contact us today for more information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Foxtail Court have any available units?
5509 Foxtail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5509 Foxtail Court have?
Some of 5509 Foxtail Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Foxtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Foxtail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Foxtail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5509 Foxtail Court is pet friendly.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court offer parking?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not offer parking.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court have a pool?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court have accessible units?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Foxtail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 Foxtail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
