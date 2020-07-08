5117 CELLO WOOD LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

AVAILABLE AS OF 6/5/2020 * RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME LOCATED ON A POND IN THE ASHLEY PINES SUBDIVISION JUST MINUTES FROM I-75 AND BRUCE B DOWNS. Wal-Mart just a few minutes down the road..



This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath downstairs, a 2 car garage, and 2,800 square feet PLUS the home is located on a Pond. As you enter the home through the Foyer you see the Formal Dining Room and Living Room.



As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen and Family Room which comes complete with all the appliances.Refrigerator,Dishwasher and Stove and Microwave added last year stainless steel..... There are an eat-in-kitchen space, breakfast bar, and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard and Pond.



Off the Kitchen are a Half Bath, the Family Room and separate Laundry room with washer and dryer Hookups.



Upstairs there is 3 Guest Bedrooms, and 2 full Baths.Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom with 2 oversized walk in closets... Small playground in Community for Children



Sorry - No Pets Allowed.