All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5117 CELLO WOOD LANE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 PM

5117 CELLO WOOD LANE

5117 Cello Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5117 Cello Wood Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
AVAILABLE AS OF 6/5/2020 * RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME LOCATED ON A POND IN THE ASHLEY PINES SUBDIVISION JUST MINUTES FROM I-75 AND BRUCE B DOWNS. Wal-Mart just a few minutes down the road..

This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath downstairs, a 2 car garage, and 2,800 square feet PLUS the home is located on a Pond. As you enter the home through the Foyer you see the Formal Dining Room and Living Room.

As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen and Family Room which comes complete with all the appliances.Refrigerator,Dishwasher and Stove and Microwave added last year stainless steel..... There are an eat-in-kitchen space, breakfast bar, and a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard and Pond.

Off the Kitchen are a Half Bath, the Family Room and separate Laundry room with washer and dryer Hookups.

Upstairs there is 3 Guest Bedrooms, and 2 full Baths.Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom with 2 oversized walk in closets... Small playground in Community for Children

Sorry - No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have any available units?
5117 CELLO WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have?
Some of 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5117 CELLO WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 CELLO WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa