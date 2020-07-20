4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Want some Shazaam in your digs? Come check out this gorgeous home! Country Walk community includes a 5,000 square foot community center with fitness facilities, outdoor courts, greenspace and two pools. Conveniently located just 4 miles east of I-75, south of State Road 54, and close to the Wiregrass Mall, dining, the new Florida Hospital and entertainment. Brand new, never lived in home with plush landscaping, an over sized 2 car garage with room for a work space or storage. This home features wood exposed beams, transom windows, tray ceilings, 12 ft volume ceilings in main living area and 10 ft ceilings in bedrooms and loft, floor to ceiling Picture Windows wrap around south, west and north sides overlooking a beautiful in-ground Pool w/ Screened in Enclosure overlooking a pond view. Modern, Contemporary design features a free-flowing floor plan, ceramic tile, & recessed lighting. The master bath has a walk-in shower & separate tub. The kitchen features include a gorgeous tiled backsplash, solid stone counters, solid 42' Maple Wood cabinets, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, island, and all appliances. Lanai, fixated with large Travertine Pavers, and your own little paradise with a pool. Backyard Pond View to watch the wildlife as the sun sets.