Wesley Chapel, FL
4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE

4513 Pointe O Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Pointe O Woods Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Want some Shazaam in your digs? Come check out this gorgeous home! Country Walk community includes a 5,000 square foot community center with fitness facilities, outdoor courts, greenspace and two pools. Conveniently located just 4 miles east of I-75, south of State Road 54, and close to the Wiregrass Mall, dining, the new Florida Hospital and entertainment. Brand new, never lived in home with plush landscaping, an over sized 2 car garage with room for a work space or storage. This home features wood exposed beams, transom windows, tray ceilings, 12 ft volume ceilings in main living area and 10 ft ceilings in bedrooms and loft, floor to ceiling Picture Windows wrap around south, west and north sides overlooking a beautiful in-ground Pool w/ Screened in Enclosure overlooking a pond view. Modern, Contemporary design features a free-flowing floor plan, ceramic tile, & recessed lighting. The master bath has a walk-in shower & separate tub. The kitchen features include a gorgeous tiled backsplash, solid stone counters, solid 42' Maple Wood cabinets, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, island, and all appliances. Lanai, fixated with large Travertine Pavers, and your own little paradise with a pool. Backyard Pond View to watch the wildlife as the sun sets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4513 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
