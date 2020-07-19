3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Affordable Seven Oaks living in the gated village of Lakeside. The first floor is an open-concept. The kitchen features upgraded espresso 42” cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Natural light flows into the Family Room thru two sets of double windows and a sliding door that leads to the outdoor lanai area. Upstairs the master bedroom on-suite has a large granite topped vanity with dual sinks, framed mirror and a generous walk-in shower with upgraded wall tile. A walk-in closet completes the package. Two additional bedrooms, full bath with granite counter and utility room are upstairs. Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities incl (3) pools, (5) lighted clay tennis courts, full court basketball, sand volleyball, clubhouse with fitness, locker rooms, café and movie theater and large playground. Great schools, close to hospital, shopping and restaurants.