Wesley Chapel, FL
3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE

3949 Claybrook Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3949 Claybrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Affordable Seven Oaks living in the gated village of Lakeside. The first floor is an open-concept. The kitchen features upgraded espresso 42” cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Natural light flows into the Family Room thru two sets of double windows and a sliding door that leads to the outdoor lanai area. Upstairs the master bedroom on-suite has a large granite topped vanity with dual sinks, framed mirror and a generous walk-in shower with upgraded wall tile. A walk-in closet completes the package. Two additional bedrooms, full bath with granite counter and utility room are upstairs. Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities incl (3) pools, (5) lighted clay tennis courts, full court basketball, sand volleyball, clubhouse with fitness, locker rooms, café and movie theater and large playground. Great schools, close to hospital, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3949 CLAYBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
