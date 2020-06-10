All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31141 LINDENTREE DR
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

31141 LINDENTREE DR

31141 Lindentree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31141 Lindentree Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL NEW 5 BED-3 1/2 BATH HOME IN THE MUCH SOUGHT AFTER RIDGE. THE MOST AMAZING COMMUNITY CENTER WITH LOTS TO DO FOR ALL MEMEBERS OF HOUSEHOLD. PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ALL WITH BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN ALL WET AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LAUNDRY ROOM UP FOR CONVENIENCE. COVERED PATIO & LAWN MAINTENANCE PLUS SPRINKLERS PLUS TRASH IS ALL INCLUED IN RENT. YOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED & YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MOVE ONCE YOU ARE HERE. GATED COMMUNITH & "A" SCHOOLS FOR ALL TOO! CALL QUICK BEFORE ITWS GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have any available units?
31141 LINDENTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have?
Some of 31141 LINDENTREE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31141 LINDENTREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
31141 LINDENTREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31141 LINDENTREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 31141 LINDENTREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 31141 LINDENTREE DR offers parking.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31141 LINDENTREE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have a pool?
No, 31141 LINDENTREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have accessible units?
No, 31141 LINDENTREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31141 LINDENTREE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 31141 LINDENTREE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
