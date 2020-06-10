BEAUTIFUL NEW 5 BED-3 1/2 BATH HOME IN THE MUCH SOUGHT AFTER RIDGE. THE MOST AMAZING COMMUNITY CENTER WITH LOTS TO DO FOR ALL MEMEBERS OF HOUSEHOLD. PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ALL WITH BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN ALL WET AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LAUNDRY ROOM UP FOR CONVENIENCE. COVERED PATIO & LAWN MAINTENANCE PLUS SPRINKLERS PLUS TRASH IS ALL INCLUED IN RENT. YOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED & YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MOVE ONCE YOU ARE HERE. GATED COMMUNITH & "A" SCHOOLS FOR ALL TOO! CALL QUICK BEFORE ITWS GONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have any available units?
31141 LINDENTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31141 LINDENTREE DR have?
Some of 31141 LINDENTREE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31141 LINDENTREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
31141 LINDENTREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.