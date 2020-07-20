30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE

Amenities

Want to feel like your on vacation every day? Check out this Gated community, The Ridge at Wiregrass. This brand new house is gorgeous 5 bedrooms 4 full baths 2 car garage on a Lake. Large eat in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful backsplash. Oversized loft. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care is included. Master suite with his and her separate vanities and closets. A stand up shower with a nice garden tub overlooking a beautiful lake view. All access to the amazing amenities such as 2 pools, awesome slides, aquatic playground, gym, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts and covered playgrounds, movie theater, game room, and volleyball. Great location close to everything shopping, new restaurants and I75.