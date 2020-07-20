All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE

30791 Lindentree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30791 Lindentree Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Want to feel like your on vacation every day? Check out this Gated community, The Ridge at Wiregrass. This brand new house is gorgeous 5 bedrooms 4 full baths 2 car garage on a Lake. Large eat in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful backsplash. Oversized loft. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care is included. Master suite with his and her separate vanities and closets. A stand up shower with a nice garden tub overlooking a beautiful lake view. All access to the amazing amenities such as 2 pools, awesome slides, aquatic playground, gym, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts and covered playgrounds, movie theater, game room, and volleyball. Great location close to everything shopping, new restaurants and I75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have any available units?
30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30791 LINDENTREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
