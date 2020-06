Amenities

30712 Iverson Drive Available 07/02/20 30712 Iverson Drive - Four Bedroom two Bath 2 car garage with large fenced in yard and screened in lanai. This home features granite countertop throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinets compliment this elegant home. Home is located in a gated a community with amenities like pool, basketball, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts. Located near Wiregrass mall and Advent Hospital with easy access to I-75 and I-275. This home is freshly painted with new carpet..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4747706)