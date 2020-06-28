2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Escape to the Silverleaf community located in the sought after Seven Oaks area of Wesley Chapel. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a half bathroom downstairs, this property has plenty of space for everyone. Mature landscaping with grounds maintenance included! This property features high ceilings to give a vast sense of space and tile floors in the entryway, kitchen and bathrooms with new carpet in the living areas. The kitchen overlooks the living area and a sliding door accesses the vast back yard space, perfect for hosting and entertaining. Appliances are also brand new stainless steel! Located in an A-rated school district, as well as a short drive to the new Florida Hospital and Wellness Center and just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, The Grove, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, grocery stores, and major highways. Seven Oaks amenities include a fabulous clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, water slide, splash park, tennis courts, basketball/volleyball courts, fitness room and more. Available September 18th!