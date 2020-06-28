All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE

2941 Willowleaf Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Willowleaf Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Escape to the Silverleaf community located in the sought after Seven Oaks area of Wesley Chapel. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a half bathroom downstairs, this property has plenty of space for everyone. Mature landscaping with grounds maintenance included! This property features high ceilings to give a vast sense of space and tile floors in the entryway, kitchen and bathrooms with new carpet in the living areas. The kitchen overlooks the living area and a sliding door accesses the vast back yard space, perfect for hosting and entertaining. Appliances are also brand new stainless steel! Located in an A-rated school district, as well as a short drive to the new Florida Hospital and Wellness Center and just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, The Grove, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, grocery stores, and major highways. Seven Oaks amenities include a fabulous clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, water slide, splash park, tennis courts, basketball/volleyball courts, fitness room and more. Available September 18th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have any available units?
2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have?
Some of 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 E WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
