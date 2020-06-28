28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TWO-2--MASTER SUITES! ONE UP & ONE DOWN! PERFECT IN-LAW SITUATION. BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM HAS LAMINATE. A HALF BATH ADDIONAL DOWNSTAIRS PLUS THE LARGE LAUNDRY CLOSET. WONDERFUL BREEZEWAY TO REAR ENTRANCE GARAGE WITH EXTRA FRONT OF HOME PARKING TOO! LARGE LOFT AREA PLUS THE MASTER AND ADDDITIONAL 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EVERYONE CAN HAVE A NICE ENTERTAINING SPACE OF THEIR OWN! A SCHLAGE LOCK ON FRONT DOOR TOO SO NO KEY NEEDED. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH “A" RATED SCHOOLS. LONG TERM RENTAL POSSABLE. PETS ARE WELCOME BUT MUST CONFORM TO HOA REGULATIONS. CALL TO VIEW!