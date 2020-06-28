All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP

28446 Pleasant Bay Lp · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28446 Pleasant Bay Lp, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO-2--MASTER SUITES! ONE UP & ONE DOWN! PERFECT IN-LAW SITUATION. BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM HAS LAMINATE. A HALF BATH ADDIONAL DOWNSTAIRS PLUS THE LARGE LAUNDRY CLOSET. WONDERFUL BREEZEWAY TO REAR ENTRANCE GARAGE WITH EXTRA FRONT OF HOME PARKING TOO! LARGE LOFT AREA PLUS THE MASTER AND ADDDITIONAL 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EVERYONE CAN HAVE A NICE ENTERTAINING SPACE OF THEIR OWN! A SCHLAGE LOCK ON FRONT DOOR TOO SO NO KEY NEEDED. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH “A" RATED SCHOOLS. LONG TERM RENTAL POSSABLE. PETS ARE WELCOME BUT MUST CONFORM TO HOA REGULATIONS. CALL TO VIEW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have any available units?
28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have?
Some of 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have a pool?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa