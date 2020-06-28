TWO-2--MASTER SUITES! ONE UP & ONE DOWN! PERFECT IN-LAW SITUATION. BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM HAS LAMINATE. A HALF BATH ADDIONAL DOWNSTAIRS PLUS THE LARGE LAUNDRY CLOSET. WONDERFUL BREEZEWAY TO REAR ENTRANCE GARAGE WITH EXTRA FRONT OF HOME PARKING TOO! LARGE LOFT AREA PLUS THE MASTER AND ADDDITIONAL 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EVERYONE CAN HAVE A NICE ENTERTAINING SPACE OF THEIR OWN! A SCHLAGE LOCK ON FRONT DOOR TOO SO NO KEY NEEDED. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH “A" RATED SCHOOLS. LONG TERM RENTAL POSSABLE. PETS ARE WELCOME BUT MUST CONFORM TO HOA REGULATIONS. CALL TO VIEW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have any available units?
28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have?
Some of 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have a pool?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 28446 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.