1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE

Nice and quiet end unit townhome in the desirable gated community of Sedgwick in Meadow Pointe! This home has stainless steel Samsung microwave, dishwasher and flat top range, goose neck faucet, raised, paneled cabinetry and walk in pantry. Large eat in kitchen w/ceramic tile and double sliders w/vertical blinds leading to the spacious screened and covered lanai with an ample family room and formal dining room combo. Master bedroom is upstairs with a walk in closet and master bathroom. Second bedroom is also upstairs with its own full bath. This unit is conveniently near New Tampa’s shopping, hospitals, schools and restaurants, and it has access to Meadow Pointe’s tennis courts, pool and gym.