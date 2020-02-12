All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE

1329 Lyonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Lyonshire Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Nice and quiet end unit townhome in the desirable gated community of Sedgwick in Meadow Pointe! This home has stainless steel Samsung microwave, dishwasher and flat top range, goose neck faucet, raised, paneled cabinetry and walk in pantry. Large eat in kitchen w/ceramic tile and double sliders w/vertical blinds leading to the spacious screened and covered lanai with an ample family room and formal dining room combo. Master bedroom is upstairs with a walk in closet and master bathroom. Second bedroom is also upstairs with its own full bath. This unit is conveniently near New Tampa’s shopping, hospitals, schools and restaurants, and it has access to Meadow Pointe’s tennis courts, pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
