1303 Aldrich Court
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:40 PM

1303 Aldrich Court

1303 Aldrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Aldrich Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
QUIET AND RELAXING Tucked away on the end of the street stands this beautiful and freshly remodeled 4 bedroom - 2 bath home with 1685 sq. feet in space. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite countertops and nicely furbished cabinetry. Enclosed lanai out back over looking lush landscape. This property is in the popular Meadow Pointe subdivision that is convenient to everything. Highly rated, amazing schools are within two miles from your doorstep. Just a few moments from the I 75/I 275 connection and Bruce B. Downs Road. Come and see today! It will not late long on the market.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Aldrich Court have any available units?
1303 Aldrich Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1303 Aldrich Court have?
Some of 1303 Aldrich Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Aldrich Court currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Aldrich Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Aldrich Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Aldrich Court is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court offer parking?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court have a pool?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court have accessible units?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Aldrich Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Aldrich Court does not have units with air conditioning.

