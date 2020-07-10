1303 Aldrich Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

QUIET AND RELAXING Tucked away on the end of the street stands this beautiful and freshly remodeled 4 bedroom - 2 bath home with 1685 sq. feet in space. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite countertops and nicely furbished cabinetry. Enclosed lanai out back over looking lush landscape. This property is in the popular Meadow Pointe subdivision that is convenient to everything. Highly rated, amazing schools are within two miles from your doorstep. Just a few moments from the I 75/I 275 connection and Bruce B. Downs Road. Come and see today! It will not late long on the market.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.