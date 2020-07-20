1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This really nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home, an end unit in a gated community in Meadow Pointe. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom. The kitchen has range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Good size living / dining room with sliders to covered / screened patio with a conservation view. Half bath downstairs. Located in Meadow Pointe you have access to the community center, pools, tennis court, fitness room and more. Must have pet insurance with any pet in order to be approved. Showing now for April move in!