Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

1230 Standridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Standridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This really nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home, an end unit in a gated community in Meadow Pointe. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom. The kitchen has range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Good size living / dining room with sliders to covered / screened patio with a conservation view. Half bath downstairs. Located in Meadow Pointe you have access to the community center, pools, tennis court, fitness room and more. Must have pet insurance with any pet in order to be approved. Showing now for April move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
