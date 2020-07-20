1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in a gated community in Wesley Chapel. Features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This gorgeous townhome has been recently renovated with a brand new master bathroom shower, granite countertops, and freshly painted throughout in 2018. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet, and the best dining and entertainment in Wesley Chapel. Located close to I-75 and Bruce B. Downs makes for an easy commute to and from Tampa.