1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:54 PM

1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE

1103 Blackwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Blackwater Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhome in a gated community in Wesley Chapel. Features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This gorgeous townhome has been recently renovated with a brand new master bathroom shower, granite countertops, and freshly painted throughout in 2018. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet, and the best dining and entertainment in Wesley Chapel. Located close to I-75 and Bruce B. Downs makes for an easy commute to and from Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have any available units?
1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 BLACKWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
